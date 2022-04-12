2 hours ago

The family of missing Lands Commission staff, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko has expressed confidence in the Attorney General’s Department in ensuring that justice is served in unravelling the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

According to the police, Rhodaline has been missing since 2nd September 2021 and her husband, who has been accused of being behind her disappearance, is on remand.

Witnesses are expected to mount the box on the next adjourned date, 26th April 2022, as all witness statements have now been filed.

Speaking to journalists after court proceedings on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, mother of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, Cecilia Obenewaa Appiah, who spoke on behalf of the family, expressed confidence in the Attorney General’s Department in ensuring that justice is served.

“I think the Attorney General’s department is doing their work. They are very active and are working, as expected.”

She however added that her daughter’s disappearance is having a toll on the family, particularly on Rhodaline’s children.

On September 21, 2022, Dr. Aggrey reported to the police that his wife, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, had been kidnapped from their home around KNUST, as he had received some text messages.

Police then began investigations into it. Investigations however revealed that the messages that were sent from Rhodaline’s phone to some family members and friends, including her husband, were sent from the KNUST campus closer to the house of the accused person (the husband).

As a result of this, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey was arrested on 6th October 2021, to assist with investigations.

The police say in his caution statement, he admitted to sending those messages through his wife’s phone.

The accused person, however, says he does not know the whereabouts of the victim’s phone.

He has also not been able to disclose the location of his wife to the police. The police have thus charged him provisionally with kidnapping.