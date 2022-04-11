36 minutes ago

The family of the late ‘Ekwueme’ singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, has denied reports that she died of cancer.

It was reported that Osinachi’s death was announced on Friday night.

Some reports had said the singer died in the hospital after suffering from domestic violence from her husband.

Osinachi’s sister, who is the first daughter of the family and was identified as Ms Favor Made, confirmed the reports on Sunday, saying that Osinachi died as a result of a cluster of blood in the chest.

She said the late singer suffered from a blood clot after the kicking she received from her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.

“We heard it was cancer that killed Osinachi. She did not die of cancer. The husband, Mr Peter Nwachukwu hit her with his leg on the chest. All this while, he has been beating her but my sister hides all that she was passing through from us,” she said, according to Daily Post.

She said the family had advised Osinachi to leave the marriage but she prayed that God would change her husband.

“We told her that they are not divorcing and that it’s just a separation. But she felt that God is against divorce. We told her that separation is not a sin but just for her to stay alive and take care of her children. She will always tell us to relax and that the man will change.

“So when the man kicked her in the chest, she fell and he took her to the hospital but he did not even tell us,” he said.

It was her friend who lives in Ebonyi State who called her twin sister because Osinachi had a twin sister, to ask, “Did your sister tell you that Peter hit her on the chest?”

The sister then told her no.

“It was the hitting on the chest that killed her. My brother had to ask the doctor what killed her and the doctor said that there were clusters of blood on her chest,” she revealed.

Made further stated that the doctor was not aware that Osinachi was kicked in the chest.

According to her, Peter had boasted that he was going to separate Osinachi and her twin sister.

She alleged that he had also stopped the siblings from being close or stopped the deceased Osinachi from visiting her village, Isuochi in Abia State.

She added that Peter had not been arrested as alleged in some quarters.

She also confirmed that he beat her sister severely and was fond of collecting her money while she was left with nothing.

Made added that Peter did not immediately contact their family when Osinachi died until 8 pm when he casually informed their mother of the death.