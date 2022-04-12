1 hour ago

A yet to be identified Asante Kotoko fan who was filled with pure ecstacy after his side's 1-0 win over Accra Hearts of Oak stormed on to the pitch stark naked with his manhood dangling between his legs as he run the full length of the pitch holding a Kotoko paraphernalia.

An official who saw him pursued him in a hot chase before he was able to wrestle him down and was sent away.

It remains a mystery how and when he was able to undress at the stadium before making his way onto the pitch.

It was ten years since Asante Kotoko last defeated fierce rivals Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Kotoko are closing in on the league title but were struggling to beat Hearts as they drew goalless draw in the reverse fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium before losing to Hearts 2-1 in the President's Cup.

The two rivals clashed in a fierce game that had very little ramifications on the league title as Hearts of Oak were 4th heading into the clash with Kotoko first with a 13 point gap before the game.

The porcupine warriors were the better team on the balance of play and perhaps should have won more than just the solitary goal.

A penalty from Frank Mbella Etouga gave Kotoko all the three points in their match day 24 clash.

