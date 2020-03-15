16 minutes ago

Fast rising Ghanaian female musician, Dede Supa may soon be in hot waters for saying the ruff town duo, Fanatana and Wendy are slay queens and don’t qualify to be called musicians.

Speaking in an interview on Happy98.9FM’s Showbiz Xtra, the artiste said, ” Fantana and Wendy Shay are slay queens not musicians. From their videos and their way of dressing, it all shows that they’re slay queens.”

According to her, these artistes go on stage to shake their backside and do other unsavory things. “They sell their music with the slay queen style. Wendy Shay shouldn’t be offended by this. If she wants, she should go back and watch her videos,” she stated.

Comparing the duo to international artiste Alicia Keys, she made known that, the latter never exposes herself in her music videos and performances but she is still one of the world’s greatest musicians.

Dede Supa went on to advise other female musicians not to sell their music with the slay queen style but rather focus on doing good music.

Dede is out promoting her song ‘Over’ which touches on “matters of the heart” and excessive domestic abuse against female partners in a relationship.