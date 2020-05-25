1 hour ago

The CEO of RuffTown Records and the controversial rising songstress have been at loggerheads for some time now over her beef with Wendy Shay.

As a result, he called for a meeting this week to terminate Fantana’s contract but she refused to show up.

Explaining why he took the decision he said some statements made by Fanatana in the past is a gross disrespect to his label and would want to end their contract.

According to Bullet, he wants to end their contract on a mutual ground because he does not know what lies ahead.

Watch the full interview below.