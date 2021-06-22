2 hours ago

A photo of musician Fantana and her mum, Jomoro Member of Parliament (MP), Doris Affo Toffey with Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has popped up.

Posing for the camera, Mr Ablakwa was sandwiched between mother and daughter as they beamed with smiles.

The former Deputy Education Minister, took to his social media pages to post the photo as he penned a lovely message to eulogise the duo.

He wrote: It was an honour for my colleague MP, Hon. Dorcas Toffey of Jomoro to pay me a surprise visit with her super talented daughter—the ever radiant Fantana.

His post has generated mixed reactions coupled with goodwill messages from fans and followers.