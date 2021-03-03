49 minutes ago

Ntori Adjabeng, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Fanteakwa South in the Eastern Region, has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to traders in the area.

In all, a total of 1,400 nose masks and 1,400 hand sanitizers shared amongst the traders as part of efforts by the Chief Executive and the Assembly in fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, communities that have benefited from the PPE include; Osino, Bososo and Nsutem. He promised to provide same support to other communities.

Explanation the rationale behind the gesture, Mr Adjabeng said there is a congestion amongst the residents on market days and that providing them with the nose masks and hand sanitizers will help fight the contagion.

Mr. Ntori hinted on closing down the market centers should they fail to adhere to the protocols.

He revealed that a tasked force has been formed to ensure that people in the area wear the nose mask. He said anyone who decline the orders will be punished.

He entreated all to fully participate in COVID-19 vaccination exercise.