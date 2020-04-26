2 hours ago

A 39-year-old farmer, James Tetteh, has been jailed for 20 years by the Koforidua Circuit ‘B’ for defiling and impregnating his 15-year-old daughter.

The facts of the case narrated to the Court by the Prosecutor Chief Inspector Owusu Ababio are that the victim who is a student lives with the convict who is her biological father in the same house at Akyem Abomosu in the Atewa West Municipality of the Eastern region.

However, the convict started to have sexual intercourse with his daughter sometime in January this year which resulted in pregnancy.

The complainant who stays in the same house with the victim and the convict became suspicious and upon interrogation, the victim confided in him about the sexual abuse by her father.

He reported the incident to Akyem Abomosu Police who proceeded quickly to arrest the convict – James Tetteh.

A Police medical report form was issued to the uncle of the victim to send her to hospital.

The endorsed medical report indicated that the victim was pregnant for two -weeks and two days.

The convict admitted the offence in his investigation statement and was charged with defilement and incest.

The convict pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in hard labour on each count to be run concurrently.

The Presiding Judge, Her Honour Mercy Addei Kotei, in a brief comment after the judgement said fathers are supposed to protect their children and not to subject them to abuse.

She advised fathers with such carnal knowledge to desist or to face the full rigorous of the law.

Starrfm