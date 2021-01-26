2 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars have extended the contract of their defender Farouk Adams whose contract expired recently.

The player's contract with Aduana expired after match day six in the Ghana Premier League and has since then not played for the Ogya boys.

After protracted negotiations, the defender has signed a short term deal with the club.

This was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer of the club, Evans Oppong in an interview with Ashh FM.

"It's true defender Farouk Adams has extended with Aduana Stars on a short term contract "

Farouk Adams will be eligible to play for Aduana Stars against Ebusua Dwarfs this weekend in the Ghana Premier League after missing the last four games due to contract issues.