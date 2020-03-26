1 hour ago

Rapper Kwaw Kes believes government’s decision to declare Wednesday March 25, 2020, national fasting and prayer day is absolutely unnecessary.

According to the “Abodam” crooner ‘fasting and prayer’ approach to fighting the fast spreading coronavirus in Ghana is flimsy.

The “Let me do my thing” hit maker, has suggested that the best approach is to use medicine, technology, science and research from universities just like China did to control the virus.

“Ama Ghana is tired and pitiful. When the disease broke out in China, they didn’t call any pastor to pray. They used medicine to fight. And it’s been five days since they recorded a new case,” he said in an Instagram video.

He said Ghanaian herbalist are capable of finding a solution to the problem but pastors were rather used to tackle the pandemic.

“What are we doing we Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology? There are many herbalists in Ghana but pastors were rather called to pray against the virus. It’s the same pastors who sleep with people’s wives and Legon female students.”

He added: “God is even angry with you for not using your brain.”