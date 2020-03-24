1 hour ago

Experienced Legon Cities FC goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda has called on the Ghana Football Association(GFA) to establish a goalkeepers department.

According to the former Black Stars shot stopper, the establishment of a goalkeepers department will help to monitor the performance of goalkeepers in the Ghana Premier League as well as unearth a lot of new talents.

Speaking to Accra based Happy FM on Tuesday, the former Ashanti Gold SC keeper noted that Ghana can boast of a lot of goalkeeping talents who need to be identified and developed.

“I will suggest to the Ghana Football Association to open a goalkeeping department, so that after every game goalkeepers will be monitored on their performances. Its also an opportunity to identify more talents”, Fatau Dauda said.

Dauda also revealed how is coping with the suspension of the league due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s difficult to train at home at this point. As a goalkeeper you will need endurance and you will have to train so you can maintain your composure and reflexes.

“Goalkeeping is different from the outfield players, so as a goalkeeper you need to adopt different methods to train whilst at home”, he said.

“The goalkeeping department is different that is why they have a special coach assigned for the role”, he added.