2 hours ago

Fatau Dauda was one of the three goalkeepers who were selected for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and has hit back at veteran Richard Olele Kingston for his unfortunate comments.

Richard Kingston is a veteran of two World Cups in 2006 and 2010 but was overlooked for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil by coach Kwasi Appiah.

Olele as he is affectionately referred to has been at pains for being snubbed in 2014 and probably out of sour grapes says he was better than all three who were in Brazil.

The Legon Cities shot stopper has hit back at Richard Kingston insisting that two million players could have been selected for the World Cup in Brazil but the selection process was within the remit of the coach.

'Two million players could have been selected for that [ Brazil 2014 World Cup] tournament as that decision solely lies in the hands of the coach with regards to mere squad selection,'' Fatau told Kumasi-based Angel FM

''Frankly speaking, when I read the story , I nearly wept and the reason was that my senior brother [Richard] Kingston do devote his time in worshiping God. And so for somebody of his calibre whom we all learned from in the national team especially me per se during the CAN 2008 to be talking like this as l quite remember before the third place match for the bronze medal against Ivory Coast, he came to me and said; Fatau can you keep the post in my absence ? I assured him that yes I can but he was later forced to keep the post for that game despite being injured by the technical team,''

''Although he is really a top as well as a legend keeper as no one can dispute that. But for such a person to be making this kind of pronouncement is rather something unfortunate that calls for a worry to we the active ones and I am highly disappointed in him.'' he concluded.