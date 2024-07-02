4 hours ago

Fatau Dauda, the goalkeeper trainer for the Black Stars, has praised head coach Otto Addo for his outstanding managerial and coaching capabilities.

Dauda, a former Black Stars goalkeeper, was appointed as part of Addo's backroom staff when Addo took on the head coach role permanently.

In a recent interview with Citi Sports, Dauda emphasized Addo's talent in fostering team cohesion and his adeptness in both coaching and management.

"We are trying our best to make things happen because things should be better, but it takes time. The games we played are over; the games ahead are very important.

He [Otto Addo] always wants to share ideas with the technical team. He always makes sure we align with each other...he’s a manager, he knows how to manage players, not only coaching,” Dauda said.

Since Otto Addo's reappointment as head coach, he has revitalized the national team.

His leadership has been crucial in securing victories against Mali and the Central African Republic in June, significantly enhancing Ghana's prospects of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Under Addo's guidance, the Black Stars have shown impressive form, reflecting his effective management and strategic approach.

This strong leadership provides a solid foundation for the team's future endeavors.