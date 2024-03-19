2 hours ago

Despite Leicester City's recent departure from the English FA Cup, Ghanaian winger Fatawu Issahaku remains steadfast in his commitment to representing the Black Stars on the international stage.

Issahaku, a key figure in the Ghanaian national team, played a significant role in Leicester City's FA Cup campaign, starting and featuring for 63 minutes in their 4-2 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Although Leicester City fought admirably, rallying from a 2-0 deficit to equalize against Chelsea, late drama unfolded as a red card and subsequent goals secured a 4-2 victory for Chelsea in stoppage time, advancing them to the semifinals of the competition.

Expressing his disappointment following Leicester City's FA Cup exit, Issahaku emphasized his renewed focus on Ghana's upcoming assignments.

"Alhamdulilai disappointing yesterday, and thanks to the travelling fans for their amazing support. Time for national duties and we will be back soon to focus on our main purpose," Issahaku shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Despite the setback in the FA Cup, Issahaku is preparing to join the Black Stars under new coach Otto Addo, renowned for his appreciation of young talent.

The four-time African champions are gearing up for two highly anticipated international friendlies against archrivals Nigeria and Uganda later this month, marking the beginning of their revival mission.

Despite missing out on the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Issahaku has been a standout performer for Leicester City since his arrival in the summer, contributing three goals and 10 assists in 31 Championship games.

Looking ahead, Issahaku is determined to continue making significant contributions to Leicester City as they aim to regain their Premier League status after last season's relegation.