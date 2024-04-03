3 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Fatawu Issahaku has been honored with the Championship Team of the Week award by Sofascore following his outstanding display in Leicester City's recent triumph over Norwich.

Despite an early goal conceded to Norwich City's Gabriel Sara, the 20-year-old winger played a pivotal role in Leicester City's comeback, contributing significantly to Kenan Dewsbury-Hall's equalizer just 13 minutes later.

Issahaku continued to exert his influence throughout the game as Leicester City dominated proceedings, ultimately securing a 3-1 victory over Norwich City.

Issahaku's performance was characterized by impressive statistics, including three key passes, a 72 percent pass accuracy rate, two successful long ball deliveries, and the creation of a significant scoring opportunity for his team.

Emerging as one of Leicester City's standout performers in their bid for Premier League promotion, Issahaku has amassed an impressive tally of 10 assists and three goals in the Championship.

Reports suggest that Leicester City is keen on exercising their option for a permanent transfer of Issahaku, although this decision may be contingent upon their financial situation in the upcoming summer transfer window.