3 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Fatawu Issahaku has garnered well-deserved recognition for his stellar performance, earning a place in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week.

The talented forward played a pivotal role in Leicester City's impressive 4-0 victory against Plymouth Argyle during the Championship clash over the weekend.

Issahaku's standout display featured two crucial assists, significantly contributing to Leicester City's commanding win. WhoScored.com acknowledged his exceptional performance with an impressive rating of 9.39, highlighting not only his playmaking abilities but also his defensive prowess, completing two dribbles and two tackles.

Starting at the King Power Stadium, the Ghanaian prodigy demonstrated consistency and endurance by playing the full 90 minutes.

His impact on the game was evident as he played a key role in setting up goals for his teammates.

The scoring action commenced with Stephy Mavididi breaking the deadlock in the 14th minute from the penalty spot.

Patson Daka and Mavididi added two more goals in the first half, with Issahaku providing a crucial assist for Daka's goal.

In the second half, Mavididi and Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi further extended Leicester City's lead, with Issahaku once again involved in the build-up to Mavididi's second goal.

Issahaku's overall contribution to Leicester City's success this season is noteworthy, with 16 appearances, two goals, and three assists in the league.