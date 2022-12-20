4 hours ago

Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed has apologized to the club for the disparaging comments he made about them in a recent interview with Sports Obama TV.

The defender extended his contract with Hearts of Oak on the last day of the year 2021 by two years and has one more year to run on the contract.

But the club has reportedly informed the player that he does not feature in the plans of the club and is free to leave Hearts of Oak in the January transfer window.

Since that news surfaced the player has gone on a tirade against the club as he has made a lot of unguarded comments about his current employers.

According to the player, he was only living from hand to mouth as his monthly salary was not enough to save for any development.

He says the only good thing that came his way at Hearts was earning a Black Stars call up and nothing else.

Fatawu also advised Daniel Afriyie Barnieh not to renew his contract with the club as he lives from hands to mouth playing for them.

"I apologize for all my negative comments against Hearts of Oak because I really love the club," Fatawu Mohammed told Asempa FM.

Fatawu Mohammed, 30, is one of the longest-serving players currently at Hearts of Oak and helped them end their more than a decade-long trophy drought with the league and FA Cup two seasons ago.

He joined Hearts of Oak in 2013 from Real Tamale United.