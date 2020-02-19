14 minutes ago

A 42-year-old scrap dealer has been arrested by the police for allegedly impregnating his 14-year-old daughter.

According to the police, the suspect identified as Daniel Baah went into hiding after it was discovered that he was responsible for his daughter’s pregnancy.

The victim, name (withheld), is a class six pupil in one of the government schools in the Ga Central municipality and according to the police, she has been confirmed to be five months pregnant.

She has since been handed over to the Ga Central Municipal Assembly social welfare for protection by the police.

The suspect was later arrested from his hideout by the police yesterday at Anyaa, near Awoshie.

Briefing DAILY GUIDE, the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge said the victim’s mother (name withheld by the police) has been married to the suspect for the past 15 years and they have four children – two boys and two girls.

The victim is the first child of the couple while the last child is also a girl who is two years old.

Six months ago, she said the mother travelled to her hometown in the Central Region to seek traditional medical treatment for her little daughter who has been sick for some time.

She said the women left the victim and her two other siblings in the care of her husband.

DSP Tenge said, according to the statement of the victim, her father sexually assaulted her at night whenever he realized that the other siblings were fast asleep.

“The victim said, for fear of the father, she could not tell anybody her ordeal until one of her teacher’s discovered that she was pregnant,” the police officer narrated.

The teacher subsequently reported the matter to the police.

The Accra Regional PRO maintained that upon hearing the news of the daughter’s pregnancy, the victim’s mother returned to Accra.

“Statement of the suspect has been taken and the matter is still under investigations,” she added.

Source: dailyguidenetwork.com