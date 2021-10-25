3 hours ago

Communication professionals across Africa are set to gather for the third quarter edition of ThinkStories, a knowledge sharing, networking, and skills improvement platform for African communicators.

The event, scheduled for Friday, October 29, 2021, will feature renowned media scholar and Provost Professor of Communications at the University of South Carolina, Prof. Henry Jenkins.

Professor Jenkins is also well-known speaker and has featured on several global platforms including TedEx.

Professor Jenkins, on Friday, will focus on the art of Transmedia storytelling, best practices, tools and techniques African communicators can use to transform narratives and elevate brands.

He will share his experience as a scholar and an academic known for his concept in transmedia storytelling, coined in 2003, which has become influential not just within academia but also in media arts and advertising/marketing circles and beyond.

“The third edition promises to be the best so far. We are excited about the impact these sessions are already making. We want to raise a new generation of African storytellers who will tell the world about “What is right with Africa.” Beyond this, we are aiming at impacting global brands and influencing the bottom-line of our organizations.” Curator and Founder, Samuel Osei said.

About ThinkStories

Founded by Samuel Osei, a Storyteller, and Communications professional based in Ghana, West Africa, ThinkStories seeks to foreground the continent’s multiplex narrative by promoting the art of storytelling and broadening the conversation on how to build and influence global brands.

Registration for the third quarter edition of ThinkStories has begun.

Interested persons should visit to register via https://bit.ly/3DPb0I1

Source: citifmonline.com