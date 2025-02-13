FBI Warns Against New Scam Calls Targeting iPhone and Android Users

3 hours ago

The FBI has issued a warning to iPhone and Android users about advanced scam calls impersonating banks and law enforcement to steal personal and financial data.

FBI Issues Urgent Warning on Scam Calls

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has alerted iPhone and Android users to a sophisticated scam designed to steal banking and personal information. The agency has urged individuals to immediately disconnect if they receive suspicious calls and to avoid engaging with scammers under any circumstances.

This latest scam is more advanced than previous fraud attempts, as criminals now use cutting-edge technology to impersonate banks, government agencies, and law enforcement. Once victims answer, scammers apply pressure tactics to manipulate them into transferring money or installing malicious software on their devices.

Advanced Tactics Used to Deceive Victims

Unlike traditional scam calls, where fraudsters rely on basic impersonation, these new schemes employ advanced spoofing techniques. Scammers can convincingly display official phone numbers, making it appear as if the call is genuinely coming from a trusted source.

Officials warn that once victims engage in conversation, scammers use psychological manipulation and urgency to convince them to send money to an account they claim belongs to an official agency. In some cases, fraudsters persuade victims to install harmful software, putting their sensitive data at risk.

Calls and Messages Can Appear From Any Agency

The FBI has stressed that these scam calls and messages may appear to come from any legitimate organization. Scammers may pose as representatives from banks, police departments, tax agencies, or even the FBI itself. This tactic increases the chances of deceiving unsuspecting individuals into revealing confidential details.

Authorities emphasize that no official agency will ever request money transfers or sensitive personal information over the phone. Any such demand should be treated as a red flag.

How to Protect Yourself from Scam Calls



Do not answer calls from unknown numbers. If you suspect a call is fraudulent, hang up immediately.

If you suspect a call is fraudulent, hang up immediately.

Do not share personal or financial information over the phone. Legitimate agencies will never ask for sensitive details in this manner.

Legitimate agencies will never ask for sensitive details in this manner.

Avoid clicking on suspicious links in messages. These could contain malware designed to steal personal data.

These could contain malware designed to steal personal data.

Report scam calls and messages. Contact local authorities or the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) to report any suspicious activity.

To safeguard against these scams, the FBI has issued the following recommendations:The FBI advises that if a call appears to be from a trusted institution but seems suspicious, individuals should directly contact the organization using its official phone number. Deleting fraudulent messages and blocking scam callers can also help prevent future attacks.

As scammers continue to refine their tactics, staying vigilant and informed remains crucial in protecting personal and financial security.