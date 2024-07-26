2 hours ago

FC Kaiserslautern has officially announced the signing of Ghanaian right-back Jan Gyamerah from FC Nuremberg, strengthening their defense for the 2024/25 Bundesliga 2 season.

The 29-year-old joins the Fritz-Walter-Stadion outfit on an undisclosed contract, with the club confirming the move on Friday, July 26, 2024.

In their statement, FC Kaiserslautern highlighted Gyamerah's considerable experience, noting that he has played in over 170 second division games throughout his career.

Gyamerah had a notable season with FC Nuremberg last year, appearing in 28 matches, 25 of which were starts.

He also captained the team on ten occasions, showcasing his leadership abilities.

His versatility on the field allowed him to perform as both a right-back and a central defender. In addition, he contributed two goals and two assists.

FC Kaiserslautern expressed confidence that Gyamerah's experience and leadership will be invaluable assets as they aim for a successful campaign in the upcoming season.