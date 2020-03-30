10 minutes ago

French Ligue 1 club Fc Metz have summoned the agent of Ghanaian defender John Boye about a possible contract extension.

The Ghanaian defender has bare less than three months on his current two year deal he signed with the club.

Metz Fc have moved quickly to try and tie their prized asset to a new deal that will keep him at the club but all this will be dependent on the club's status in the French Ligue 1 at the end of the season.

The club has been battling relegation all season but are now in a relatively comfortable position 15th on the log with 34 points and 7 points clear of the relegation spot.

Boye has been a stalwart at the back for his side who have been fighting relegation all season in the French Ligue 1.

He has made 24 appearances so far in the French Ligue 1 scoring two goals in the process.

The 32 year old defender may leave the struggling club on a free transfer should the situation not change.