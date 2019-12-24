1 hour ago

French topflight outfit FC Nantes are looking to strengthen their defense in the January transfer window with an extra right back to augment Ghana's Dennis Appiah.

Long term injury to Brazilian Fabio, who is capable of playing on the right as on the left, leaves Dennis Appiah as the only right sided Defender for Nantes.

According to Ouest France, the current fifth in Ligue 1 has already found a suitable defender to serve as cover for the Ghanaian.

Watford defender Dimitri Foulquier has been approached is likely to join the French side on Loan, according to largest French regional daily newspaper.

The 26-year-old had had limited game time at Watford. He has played a total of 58 minutes in the Premier League this season despite having a great loan spell last season with Getafe in Spain.

Trained in Rennes, the U20 World Champion in 2013 had already acquired some experience in the French League with Strasbourg two years ago.