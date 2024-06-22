10 hours ago

Chairman of FC Nordsjaelland, Tom Vernon, has disclosed that Ghana coach Otto Addo declined an offer to become the head coach of the Danish club before the 2022 World Cup.

At the time, Addo was a talent coach at Borussia Dortmund and chose to focus on his role with the Bundesliga team.

"I offered him the head coach job at FCN, and he said no. I tracked all of those coaches of Ghanaian heritage and monitor their careers, as well as all the local coaches," Vernon shared with Joy Sports.

Vernon emphasized Addo's suitability for the role, citing his extensive experience in navigating diverse cultural environments and understanding both European and Ghanaian mindsets.

Addo, who represented Ghana at the 2006 World Cup, had previously served as an assistant coach at Nordsjaelland from 2016 to 2017.

Addo led the Ghanaian national team to the 2022 World Cup, successfully guiding them through the final qualification playoffs by defeating Nigeria.

However, the team did not advance past the group stage in Qatar. Despite facing criticism for not accepting the Ghana job on a permanent basis earlier, Addo has recently returned as the substantive coach for the Black Stars.

His tenure began impressively with two comeback victories in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, where Ghana defeated Mali 2-1 and the Central African Republic 4-2 in Kumasi, positioning the team joint top of Group I.