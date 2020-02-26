2 hours ago

FC Nordsjælland have expressed readiness to extend the contract of defender Abdjul Mumin following the Ghanaian's exploit at the Danish side.

North Sealand's head coach Flemming Pedersen was very happy on Abdul Mumin's behalf after the Ghanaian gave him a match winner on Sunday.

He want the Ghanaian to stay as the team fights to better their position on the league table

Defender Abdul Mumin became the big hero when FC Nordsjælland won his third game in a row on Sunday.

The 21-year-old headed a corner kick straight into goal to 2-1 against Sønderjyske, and it ended up being the winning goal.

His first goal in the FCN jersey and another step in a development that has been a long time coming, but now begins to appear on the field.

The problem is, his contract is due to expire this summer.

"I have a dialogue with the club, but I'm going to open the possibilities," Mumin told Frederiksborg Amts Avis.

"Right now I'm still fully committed to the team, and I hope my game shows that it's not just words, but right now I'm just focusing on the league.

"This is a good environment to develop in, and I'm still growing. I hope to develop even more and know that I have good people around me.

" I don't know what's going on this summer. I focus on the positive. And my dialogue with North Sealand is positive. So it's also an option."

But coach Pedersen stresses that FC Nordsjælland would very much like to see an extension with Mumin come true.

"Mumin has chosen to keep her cards open - ever since the summer break. That's fair enough. No one gets pushed out as long as they do their job" he said.

"You have committed to a contract, and that applies to both us as a club and the player himself, says the head coach.

"But we're not in any doubt. We have told Mumin that we would like to extend. Even before the summer break."

Abdul Mumin was the first player to come straight from the Right to Dream Academy to FC Nordsjælland.

FC Nordsjælland sits on the fifth position of the Danish Super League with 34 points after 22 matches.