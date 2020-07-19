3 hours ago

Sporting Director of Danish club, FC Nordsjaelland Jan Laursen has hinted that monies generated from the sales of two of their key assets will be invested back into their academies where the talents emanate from.

The Danish club have two feeder academies that supply their first team with talents that is the Right to Dream Academy and the club's academy at Farum.

Talented Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed was last Thursday sold to Dutch giants Ajax for a club record 9 million euros.

While striker Mikkel Damsgaard has been sold to Italian side Sampdoria with the pair contributing 21 goals this season for FC Nordsjaelland.

According to Jan Laursen, the club will invest a lot of money from the sale of their star players into their two academies in Denmark and Ghana.

"In a very quiet transfer time, it has been a hallmark of the good work being done at the academies in Ghana" says Farum.

Kudus received his football education at the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana, while Damsgaard is a product of the club's Academy in Farum.

"It is fantastic that two from their respective academies can ensure that money comes back into the system."

"Every time we generate money through sales, something comes in, and then we can continue to invest in the setups we have" he says.