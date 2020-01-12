2 hours ago

Danish side FC Nordsjælland have given Godsway Donyoh options to move to another club if he so wishes.

The club says it will not stop the Ghanaian youngster from testing his strength elsewhere.

The Super League club does not expect much activity in January, but ready to sell Donyoh if good offers come.

Coach Flemming Pedersen and the rest of the coaching staff in FC Nordsjælland will not have to spend January getting to know a lot of new names, because the club will not have an active transfer window.

However, there may end up being a sale of the skilled attacker Godsway Donyoh, 25 years old.

"It really depends on whether Godsway, who has some options, chooses to leave, says Flemming Pedersen to tipsbladet.dk," Flemming Pedersen said.

The striker, who has contracted with FCN until the summer of 2021, have attracted some interest, but should he end up being a part of the Farum club squad in the spring, the FC Nordsjælland coach does not intend to place the striker on grandstand.

"When Godsway is best, he is in the starting lineup for us," Pedersen said.

He came on the field in the last match against FCK in the fall, where he came in from the bench and scored.

And the coach says the Ghainian is picking up, and would consider him in the starting line up.

"It was a good deal. The form was getting there, and he was considering a place in the starting lineup in Aalborg."