FC Nordsjaelland Women have touched down in Ghana for a preseason training tour and will play a friendly game over the weekend against dethroned Women's Premier League champions Hasaacas Ladies.

It will help both teams as they gear up for the new season which was disappointing for both sides.

Hasaacas Ladies by their lofty standards failed to win a single trophy as they were beaten to the Women's Premier League title and also the Women's FA Cup title by familiar foes Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC.

The Danish side also did not have a great campaign as they finished 6th in the Danish Elitedivisionen but won the league cup.

The game will come off on Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Ndoum Sports Complex in Elmina.