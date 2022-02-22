49 minutes ago

German Bundesliga II side FC Nürnberg is actively scouting Ghana and Dynamo Dresden defender Michael Akoto for a possible transfer in the summer.

The Accra born defender has been scouted several times by the sports director of FC Nürnberg , Dieter Hecking and is well liked by the former Wolfsburg coach.

According Bild, the Ghanaian defender who is adept at playing at right back and also center back is wanted by FC Nürnberg .

Akoto who was born in Ghana but is a German citizen has a contract until the summer of 2023.

He was heavily pursued last summer by FC Nürnberg but it appears they will get their man in the summer.

Akotoko has made 21 appearances for his club Dynamo Dresden in the German Bundesliga II with one assist to his name.

The defender is yet to be capped by Germany at any level and is eligible to play for Ghana.