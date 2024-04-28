9 hours ago

FC Samartex 19196 solidified their position at the top of the Ghana Premier League table with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Accra Great Olympics at home on Saturday.

The Timber giants secured the crucial victory thanks to a late goal from Kwasi Fosu, who found the back of the net with just 12 minutes remaining in the match at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.

Accra Great Olympics put up a spirited performance, challenging the hosts throughout the game. However, they ultimately succumbed to the narrow defeat on the road.

With this important win, FC Samartex has now widened the gap at the summit of the table to seven points, capitalizing on the opportunity as second-placed Nations FC faltered in their pursuit of the title.

Having amassed 52 points from 28 matches, the Aboi-based side has sent a strong message to their rivals: catch them if you can in the title race, with only six matches remaining in the season.