6 minutes ago

Dr. Richard Duah Nsenkyire, the President of FC Samartex 1996, remains optimistic about the future of Ghanaian football, despite differing opinions from various quarters.

Nsenkyire believes that the Ghana Premier League has witnessed a significant surge in competitiveness over the past two seasons, a trend highlighted by his team's remarkable title victory in only their second season in the competition.

The Samreboi-based club sealed the title with two games to spare after defeating Bibiani Gold Stars 1-0, marking a historic achievement for the club.

Under the leadership of coach Nurudeen Amadu, FC Samartex showcased outstanding performance throughout the season, securing 18 wins, suffering 10 losses, and drawing 4 out of the 32 games played, demonstrating their dominance in the league.

In response to their triumph, Dr. Nsenkyire emphasized the need for increased financial support and improved infrastructure within the Ghana Premier League to further enhance its competitiveness and elevate the standard of football in the country.

"For me, I have a lot of hope in the future of Ghana. The league is becoming competitive. What we need more now is financial support and good infrastructure the boys can play football on," he remarked in an interview with Asempa FM.

With his unwavering optimism and commitment to the development of Ghanaian football, Dr. Richard Duah Nsenkyire stands as a beacon of hope for the sport's future in the country.