4 hours ago

FC Samartex 1996 emerged victorious in a tightly contested Western derby, securing a narrow 1-0 win over defending champions Medeama to return to the summit of the Premier League table.

The decisive moment came on the 37th minute when Francis Gyetuah, left unmarked, fired a shot through a crowded Medeama defense, clinching the crucial goal that separated the two sides at the Nsenkyire Stadium in Aboi.

With this vital victory, the Timber giants reclaimed their position at the top of the Ghana Premier League table, edging past temporary leaders Nations FC, who secured a narrow 1-0 win over Great Olympics the previous day.

Goalkeeper Kofi Baah returned between the posts for Samartex, while Baba Hamadu led the attacking line for the league leaders, showcasing their determination to reclaim the top spot in front of their loyal supporters.

Medeama coach Nebojsa Kapor made strategic changes to his lineup, opting to bench Kelvin Nkrumah and Diawise Taylor, while injured players Jean Vital and Derrick Fordjour were unavailable.

However, midfielder Manuel Mantey and captain Baba Musah Abdulai returned to bolster the matchday squad.

In a display of resilience and determination, Samartex demonstrated their ability to compete at the highest level, regaining the top spot in the league standings.

Despite Medeama's struggles for form and identity following their CAF Champions League group stage exit, Samartex showcased their championship credentials with a business-like performance.

With the victory, Samartex now lead the league with 45 points, maintaining a two-point advantage over Nations FC, who closely trail with 43 points. Aduana Stars FC currently sit in third place with 39 points, while defending champions Medeama have slipped to ninth place on the table with 33 points.

As the league campaign intensifies, Samartex's determination and consistency will be crucial as they aim to secure the coveted Premier League title.