2 hours ago

FC Samartex 1996 reclaimed their winning form in style, securing a convincing 2-0 victory over Nsoatreman FC on Matchday 21 of the Ghana Premier League.

The leaders wasted no time asserting their dominance, with winger Evans Osei Wusu breaking the deadlock inside the first 15 minutes of the game. His well-taken goal set the tone for FC Samartex's commanding performance.

Captain Emmanuel Keyekeh doubled the lead in the 32nd minute, further solidifying FC Samartex's control over the match. Despite Nsoatreman FC's efforts, they were unable to mount a comeback against the formidable leaders.

The victory marks a crucial return to form for FC Samartex, who were coming off two consecutive defeats to Nations FC and Bechem United.

Their dominant display on the field demonstrated their determination to bounce back and maintain their position at the top of the league standings.

With this win, FC Samartex extends their lead at the summit of the league table, now boasting a five-point gap over second-placed Aduana FC, who suffered a loss to Berekum Chelsea. Meanwhile, Nsoatreman FC finds themselves in 6th place after enduring three successive defeats.

FC Samartex's triumph not only reaffirms their title aspirations but also serves as a statement of intent as they continue their quest for glory in the Ghana Premier League.