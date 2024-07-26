2 hours ago

FC Samartex's CEO, Richard Nsenkyire, has petitioned President Akufo-Addo for financial backing as the club prepares to compete in the upcoming qualifiers for the 2024/25 CAF Champions League.

Following their triumph in the Ghana Premier League last season, Samartex earned the right to represent Ghana in Africa's prestigious football competition.

Having clinched the league title by overcoming Accra Lions, the team now faces Victoria United of Cameroon in the preliminary round.

In a bid to secure crucial support ahead of their continental campaign, Samartex officials, including Nsenkyire, visited the President's office on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

During the meeting, Nsenkyire emphasized the financial challenges typically faced by African teams competing internationally, stressing the pivotal role of government support in ensuring their success.

“We want to seek your blessing by showing you the cup. Over the years, what we have realised is the teams that go to Africa lack financial support," said Nsenkyire.

"They would have really done well or gone to the advanced stages but unfortunately, finances have become a problem and we are appealing to you that we are representing Ghana and we need your support Mr. President to make sure that we can excel in the CAF Championship, that is why we are here."

The delegation's appeal highlights the importance of financial assistance to boost their chances of success in the CAF Champions League, a platform where Ghanaian teams have historically faced significant financial hurdles.

The support from the government would be instrumental in helping FC Samartex navigate the rigorous demands of continental competition and bring glory to Ghana.