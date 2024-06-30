10 hours ago

FC Savannah and Sung Shining Ladies have both earned their places in next season's Malta Guinness Women's Premier League after finishing first and second, respectively, in the Women’s Regional Championship playoff for the Northern Zone.

FC Savannah makes a triumphant return to the top-flight league after a dominant performance, winning all five of their matches.

They will play their home games in Tamale, bringing top-tier women’s football back to the city.

Meanwhile, Sung Shining Ladies celebrate a historic achievement, qualifying for the Premier League for the first time in the club's history.

They will be the first team from Wa in the Upper West Region to participate in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

The qualification of Sung Shining Ladies was confirmed following the dismissal of a protest by Candy Soccer Academy.

The Brong Ahafo champions alleged that Sung Shining Ladies fielded two unqualified players.

However, checks from the GFA Secretariat found no merit in the claim, thus paving the way for Sung Shining Ladies' advancement.

The 2024/25 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League season is set to kick off in October this year, promising exciting competition and showcasing the talents of teams from across the regions.