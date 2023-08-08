1 hour ago

FC Zurich's head coach, Bo Henriksen, has affirmed the club's intention to secure a new striker, despite the impressive performance of Daniel Afriyie Barnieh in the opening three games of the season.

The club's quest for a new striker comes in the wake of the departure of Nigerian forward Tosin Aiyegun, who joined French Ligue 1 side Lorient.

Since the start of the season, Henriksen has relied on Afriyie to lead the attack, a role that was partly necessitated by Aiyegun's transfer and after six months of adaptation.

While Zurich has been actively searching for a new striker over the past few weeks, the question arises whether they may have already found a solution within their own ranks.

Following Afriyie's two-goal performance in the 3-0 victory over Lugano, Henriksen humorously remarked, "Right now, I'm looking for at most a glass of wine or a beer."

On a more serious note, Henriksen emphasized, "We will certainly continue to search for a striker. But now it has become more difficult to find someone better than Daniel."

The 22-year-old Afriyie, formerly of Hearts of Oak, joined FC Zurich during the winter transfer window after representing Ghana's Black Galaxies at the 2023 Championship of African Nations. His standout performance has raised the question of whether he could be the solution to Zurich's striker search.