FC Zurich head coach Bo Henriksen has showered Ghanaian forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh with praise, acknowledging the player's immense potential.

The 22-year-old joined FC Zurich during the winter transfer window from Hearts of Oak, following his participation in the 2023 Championship of African Nations with Ghana's Black Galaxies.

Barnieh's arrival in February presented some challenges, as he had to adapt to life in Europe and familiarize himself with the expectations of the club's playing style.

As a result, he initially saw limited playing time for the senior team, making only two brief appearances totaling eight minutes.

Additionally, he was occasionally sent to play for the junior side.

However, during a recent game against Lugano, the young forward showcased his capabilities by scoring a brace, contributing significantly to FC Zurich's convincing 3-0 victory.

Coach Bo Henriksen recognized the hurdles Barnieh faced but also emphasized the tremendous potential he sees in the player.

"He arrived with us very late in the winter, and then he had to first get used to life in Europe. He also had to learn what we actually expect from him in football terms. He has a lot of potential," Bo Henriksen said.

Despite the late arrival and adaptation to European football, Barnieh's talent and promising performances have caught the attention of the coaching staff.

With his talent and determination, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has a bright future ahead at FC Zurich, and the club's coaching staff will likely continue to support and nurture his development.

As the young Ghanaian forward continues to grow and settle into his new environment, fans can look forward to seeing more of his exciting potential on display in the Swiss Super League.