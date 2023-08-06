7 hours ago

FC Zurich's head coach, Bo Henriksen, has shared insights into how he prepared Ghanaian forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh for the 2023/24 season.

The 22-year-old, formerly of Hearts of Oak, made a move to the Swiss Super League side during the winter transfer window after representing Ghana's Black Galaxies at the 2023 Championship of African Nations.

Since his arrival at FC Zurich in February, Barnieh initially saw limited playing time for the senior team, making only two brief appearances totaling eight minutes.

Additionally, he was occasionally sent to play for the junior side.

Following the recent game against Lugano, where Barnieh scored a brace in an impressive 3-0 win, coach Bo Henriksen spoke highly of the young Ghanaian forward, recognizing his potential.

Henriksen explained that Barnieh's late arrival in the winter presented challenges as he adapted to life in Europe and familiarized himself with the club's footballing expectations.

"He arrived with us very late in the winter, and then he had to first get used to life in Europe. He also had to learn what we actually expect from him in football terms. He has a lot of potential," Bo Henriksen said.

However, the head coach also expressed his belief in the player's vast potential, indicating that he sees great promise in the Black Stars forward.

Despite the initial limited playing time, Barnieh has already made a significant impact at FC Zurich, starting in all three Super League games the team has played so far.

As the season progresses, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh's development and integration into FC Zurich's playing style will likely continue to be a focus for the coaching staff.

With his talent and dedication, Barnieh has the opportunity to establish himself as a key player for the club and make a lasting impression in the Swiss Super League.