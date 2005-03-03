49 minutes ago

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned the public about contaminated pet foods on the market.

Subsequently, the FDA says there is a recall of various brands of pet foods manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods, Indiana in the United States of America (USA) which are already in the Ghanaian market.

According to the FDA, the recall is due to the presence of high aflatoxin contamination which has caused the death of 70 dogs and other illnesses in another 80.

The pet foods being recalled have the following information on the packaging which is “Expiry dates on or before 9th July, 2022 with facility number 05 found at the end of the Date Code i.e, EXP: 03/03/05 or 03/Mar/22/05, Registration OK-PFO-0005 and Batch Numbers: 17/10/21/05/L3 and 12/11/21/05/l2”.

In a press statement dated February 18, 2021, signed and issued by the Chief Executive Officer of FDA, Mrs Delese A.A. Darko, the FDA named the pet foods contaminated by the aflatoxin as Pro Pac Originals, Sportmix, Splash Pet food, Sportstrail Pet food and Nunn Better Dry Dog and Cat Foods.

It said those who are in possession of these pet foods are to return them to the importer, place of purchase or any of the FDA offices across the country.

"The FDA is on a high alert market surveillance to ensure that the rest of these contaminated products are removed from the market."

“Meanwhile, the importer, Doggie Dog World Enterprise has been directed to recall the products from the Ghanaian market”, it added.

Source: graphic.com.gh