1 hour ago

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) says it has retrieved and disposed of some of the fish washed ashore over the weekend from the market.

Some fish were found along the shores of the Osu Castle beach on Friday.

Similarly, over 80 mammals believed to be melon-headed whales were washed ashore at the Axim-Bewire beach in the Nzema East Municipality on Sunday.

This attracted many residents, some of whom picked them up either for consumption or for sale.

The FDA subsequently dispatched inspection teams to numerous fish markets in some communities where they believed the fish could be sold.

The team also visited the Axim Municipality in the Western Region and the Osu Mandela Market in the Korle Klottey Municipality.

In a Citi News interview, the Chief Executive Officer of the Food Division of the FDA, Roderick Daddey Adjei, said they will continue to work towards clearing the fish from the market.

“We identified some of the people who went to the beaches to gather the dead fish. We were able to retrieve some, and they have been disposed of.”

“There were some however who had prepared them for consumption already. We are still working to completely clear the fish from the market.”

