3 hours ago

The Central Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has seized more than 1,285 unregistered assorted products in some parts of the Central Region.

The unregistered products were seized from herbal facilities, lorry stations, information centres and markets in Abura Asebu Kwamankese, Assin South, Assin Central, Gomoa West, Gomoa Central and Agona West.

The markets were Agona Swedru, Mankessim, Agona West and Assin Fosu Markets.

Mr John Odai-Tettey, the Regional Head of the Authority, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the exercise, said the items were seized after dawn swoops between Monday, April 27 to Thursday, 29.

He explained that the products were not registered by the FDA and were not supposed to be sold in the market.

The products were largely herbal concoctions that had no labels on them to indicate the kind of ingredients used in their preparation and had no directions detailing the right usage.

He said, the move formed part of a sustained effort by the FDA to clamp down on dealers of unwholesome products to safeguard the lives of consumers.

The FDA will continue to protect public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy and security of human and veterinary drugs, food, biological products, cosmetics, medical devices, household chemical substances, tobacco and conduct clinical tests.

“We will continue to regulate, check, monitor and seize all unregistered, fake and substandard medicines and medical devices supplied to hospitals, pharmacies and all unauthorised places throughout the country”, he said.

“We will continually ensure that only wholesome products are registered, inspected and licensed while surveillance and clinical trial activities are carried out in conformity with the applicable national and international standards to meet customer satisfaction.”