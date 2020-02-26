24 minutes ago

The Food and Drugs Authority has received strong backing over its decision to ban celebrities from alcohol advertisment.

The Ghana Alcohol Policy Alliance (GAPA) and the Ghana NCD Alliance have thrown their weight behind the FDA, urging the authority to stand firm with the decision.

In a joint statement, the GAPA and NCD Alliance said they will continue to sensitize the public on the harmful effect of alcohol.

"It is important to note that alcohol affects every facet of human development- health, environment, economy, society, family etc," the statement read.

"We want to urge our celebrities to keep in mind that there is conflict between the interests of the alcohol industry and those of public health and by extension the rights of our children.

"Research also show that millions of dollars are spent every year by the advertising industry on adverts that target children."

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in 2015 banned celebrities from advertising alcoholic beverages.

It subsequently in 2018 announced that the advertisement of alcoholic products TV and Radio must be limited to after 20:00GMT.

This move has been criticized by some celebrities and some sections of the media.

But the FDA says it is not trying to take food away from your mouth but rather trying to protect the young ones who idolise you from the abuse of alcohol.

According to GAPA and NCD Alliance, they will "resist any attempt by some celebrities who aim at nothing but their selfish interest which has the potency of jeopardising the foundation of our children".

Young audiences are bombarded with persuading messages through media such as the internet, television, radio etc. This was what we were experiencing in Ghana some 4 years back but for the intervention of FDA ban and restriction.

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador “David Beckham” has called on world leaders to keep their promise to children, this is what we expect from our celebrities.

In recent time, lot of young people are dying due to excessive alcohol intake, accessibility and affordability of alcoholic beverages. Alcohol is sold virtually in every corner in across Ghana.

Alcohol kills over 3 million people yearly and it is also responsible for over 200 diseases and health conditions including liver cirrhosis and some cancers, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and infectious diseases like tuberculosis, HIV and pneumonia. Diseases of the old have now become common among young people. .

We continue to commend FDA for being resolute in protecting Ghanaian children and our future generation from alcohol harm.

We also salute celebrities who have boldly stated their love, care and compassion to present and future generations.

We shall resist any attempt by some celebrities who aim at nothing but their selfish interest which has the potency of jeopardising the foundation of our children.

