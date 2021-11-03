4 hours ago

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has launched a week-long social media campaign to sensitise the public to report suspected side effects of vaccines to the authority upon vaccination.

The campaign comes at a time when millions of people are being vaccinated against COVID-19, a statement signed and issue by the Chief Executive Officer of the FDA, Mrs Delese A.A. Darko, said.

It said the campaign, which is spanning last Monday to Sunday, November 7, 2021, marks the sixth annual "#MedSafetyWeek Social Media Campaign" focused on vaccines.

Side effects

"Regulators from 65 countries are encouraging healthcare professionals, national immunisation programme staff, as well as patients, caregivers and families, to report any side effects of vaccines, including COVID-19 jabs.

"This week-long campaign will provide accurate and up-to-date information to the public and healthcare professionals on how to report side effects and other safety issues to the FDA," the statement said.

It said vaccines were the best way to protect individuals against infectious diseases and had already saved millions of lives.

It said, just like all medicines, vaccines could have side effects, adding that reporting suspected side effects helped to identify new adverse reactions and gain more information about known side effects.

Report concerns

"Every report counts! Therefore, healthcare professionals administering vaccines are especially encouraged to discuss potential side effects with patients and encourage them to report any side effects to help the FDA monitor the safe use of vaccines to protect public health through effective regulation," the statement further said.

The statement urged that all concerns and communications on vaccine side effects, as well as any FDA-related issue should be channelled to the authority.

Source: graphic.com.gh