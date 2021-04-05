3 hours ago

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has warned the public against consuming any suspicious fish following reports that the fish washed ashore at the Osu Castle beach may have been sent to various markets.

According to the Authority, it has also begun laboratory investigations to ascertain whether such fish are good for consumption or not.

Some fish were found along the shores of the Osu Castle beach on Friday.

Similarly, over 80 mammals believed to be melon-headed whaleswere washed ashore at the Axim-Bewire beach in the Nzema East Municipality on Sunday.

This attracted many residents, some of whom picked them up either for consumption or for sale.

But the FDA in a statement advised the public to desist from such acts.

“The FDA in collaboration with other state agencies have been engaged in investigating and addressing the matter of various species of fishes washed ashore on some beaches since Friday, 2nd April 2021. While laboratory investigations are ongoing, the Authority warns the general public to desist from

consuming the fish washed ashore in view of the potential risk to health and safety.”

Meanwhile, to prevent the washed-ashore fish from entering into the food chain, FDA inspection teams have been dispatched to fish markets including the Osu Mandela market in the Korle-Klottey Municipal Assembly.

The Authority has also intensified its public education and sensitization on quality parameters and signs of contamination of fish in the fishing communities and fish markets.

FDA regional offices along the coastline in the Central and Volta regions have also been alerted and are replicating similar efforts in towns along the coast.

“In this regard, the general public is cautioned to be guided by the freshness of the eyes and redness of the gills of fish that they seek to purchase. The washed-ashore fish typically show signs of popped out and unclear eyes, dull colouration of gills, bloating around the abdominal areas and/or possible oozing of foul scented fluids”, the FDA further advised.

“The public is hereby advised to report all suspected cases of possession or selling of these washed-ashore fishes to the FDA or local authorities. The consuming public is also cautioned to be wary of both fresh and recently smoked fish which are being sold at unusually low prices”, it added.

Source: citifmonline