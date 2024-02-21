5 hours ago

Actress Vicky Zugah has explained what could be the reason why many victims of sexual harassment in the movie industry fear to boldly name and shame perpetrators.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM, the actress said some victims shy away from reporting harassment cases because they risk being blacklisted by some persons in the movie industry.

“In this part of the world when you’re this vocal they think that you’re not wife material. So, if you’re a woman who is hoping to get married one day or who is aspiring to be maybe a politician, or any other figure, then you don’t need to say these things on air or expose yourself like this because you will be blacklisted,” she said.

She also emphasised that the criticisms from the general public are sometimes ill towards victims who come out to name and shame their predators.

According to her, these criticisms shelf victims who are not assured of public support and hence decide to let sleeping dogs lie.

“When you name and shame they tell you and ‘you’re messing up with people who are married. These are people who have moved on and are married, are in relationships and you are naming them and this is in the past you should move on yourself and get a life.”

“They say you are bitter because you’re still single that’s why you’re naming them. You see so you can’t you just don’t know what to do with people You can’t please anybody,” the actress noted.

However, she encouraged actors and actress who face such situations to boldly tell their stories, naming and shaming perpetrators if they want to.