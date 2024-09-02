14 minutes ago

Felix Afena-Gyan has expressed his excitement following his season-long loan transfer to Juventus Next Gen from Cremonese.

The Ghanaian striker is eager to make his mark at the Italian club and views this move as a fresh opportunity to reignite his career.

Reacting to the transfer, Afena-Gyan shared his enthusiasm: "It's an honor to join the Bianconeri. So grateful for the opportunity, Juventus. Can't wait to put on the jersey."

The 20-year-old forward, who first rose to prominence with AS Roma and became the first player born in 2003 to score in Serie A, has faced recent challenges in maintaining his early promise. After a challenging spell at Cremonese, where he scored three goals in 36 appearances, this loan move to Juventus Next Gen offers a vital chance for him to rebuild his confidence and form.

Juventus Next Gen, the club's reserve team competing in Serie C, presents a platform for Afena-Gyan to showcase his talent and work toward a return to top-tier football.

With renewed determination, he aims to make the most of this opportunity and prove his worth on the field.