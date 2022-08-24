1 hour ago

Ghana and AS Roma striker Felix Afena-Gyan has joined newly promoted Italian Serie A side Cremonese on a permanent deal.

The Serie A side will pay AS Roma an initial transfer fee of €6m plus €3m in add-ons.

Afena-Gyan's departure will open the door for the Giallorossi to sign former Torino striker Andrea Belotti who they have an agreement with.

After a first positive impact with the Giallorossi shirt, last season with a wonderful debut complete with a brace in Marassi against Genoa, the performance of the Ghanaian has gradually declined.

He was linked with a move to the newly promoted side Lecce while Sassuolo and Salernitana were all interested in him.

The young striker scored two goals in 17 Serie A appearances last season and won the UEFA Conference League title with AS Roma.

Afena-Gyan made his Black Stars debut in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

He scored his first ever Ghana in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar.