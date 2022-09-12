3 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan on Sunday made his debut for his new Italian Serie A side Cremonese in their 1-1 draw game against Atlanta.

The 19-year-old striker joined the newly promoted Serie A side from AS Roma for 9 million Euros and had to wait for his debut.

He had to wait for two weeks before being afforded some minutes at his new club after the switch.

Merih Demiral gave the host the lead in the 74th minute before Emmanuel Valeri pulled parity for Cremonese.

Afena-Gyan came on in the 68th minute as a replacement for David Okereke and later got a yellow card for his troubles.

He will be hoping to get more playing time as compared to AS Roma where he was on the peripheries of the first team.

Afena-Gyan has been named in Ghana's squad to take on Brazil and Nicaragua later this month.