Ghanaian prodigy has rubbished claims of racism remarks overheard in a video in which his AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho presented him with boots.

The player was promised an expensive boots by his manager prior to his two goal heroics against Genoa last Sunday and that promise was fulfilled on Monday.

Jose Mourinho got the 18 year old striker Balenciaga shoes worth £671 but during the presentation of the gift someone was overheard shouting there is banana in there.

Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan was the hero for AS Roma as he rescued his side from an embarrassing draw against Genoa on Sunday night.

Roma left it late but sealed a 2-0 win over Andriy Shevchenko’s Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Serie A.

However, with less than 10 minutes remaining, a devastating Roma counterattack was slotted home by teenage substitute Felix Afena-Gyan, as he scored his maiden senior goal with an excellent first time shot.

The Ghanaian capped his memorable evening in stoppage time as he curled a wonderful strike into the top corner.

According to Afena-Gyan there was no racial connotation to that comments as he likes banana very much and eats them a lot and so did not see a racial slur in there.

"I have been reading a lot of comments about the video I published earlier today of a special moment for me with the coach. I want to assure you all that I was not offended by the background comment made in the video in any way -- and that I truly believe there was no racist intent

"Since the first day I arrived at the club I have been welcomed into the family by everyone, who have joked with me like they do all members of the family. Because they see that I eat bananas a lot that has become a thing we laugh about sometimes -- and I believe the comment was another example of that." He posted on Instagram.