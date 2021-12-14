1 hour ago

Roma striker Felix Afena-Gyan's was shown a stoppage time red card on Monday night as the 18-year-old was deemed to have intentionally handled the ball at the edge of the box in their 2-0 win over Spezia.

Jose Mourinho was left incensed by Roma forward Felix Afena-Gyan's stoppage time red card on Monday night as the 18-year-old was dismissed for what was deemed an intentional handball at the edge of the box.

Afena-Gyan had believed he'd scored from his ensuing shot to give his side a 3-0 advantage only to turn around from his celebration to see the referee lifting a second yellow in his direction.

And Mourinho screamed from the touchline before escorting the player down the tunnel.

Roma are currently in sixth place in Serie A and sit eight points out of the top four.